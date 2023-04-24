6 low-key options for Cleveland Browns that are flying under the radar in the draft
Browns low-key option No. 5: Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville
Another player the Browns brought in for a visit is Louisville cornerback Kei'Trel Clark. At first glance, it seems as though corner isn't a need for Cleveland whatsoever. They currently have Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II as their starters.
Behind them, they have Martin Emerson — who was excellent as a rookie — and A.J. Green, a former undrafted free agent who has developed into a solid role player. But when looking deeper, you can see there is an actual need there.
All the cornerbacks on the depth chart right now shine on the outside. Newsome is capable of playing in the slot but he's not a huge fan of it and in all honesty, he's far better on the outside. As for Clark, the incoming rookie spent much of his time with Louisville in the slot (although he can play on the outside as well).
He's not the biggest defensive back (5-foot-10 and 181 pounds) but he's incredibly twitchy and has an insane competitive streak.
Clark did struggle some this past season while playing in the slot which has surely hurt his draft stock. Still, he's a player who has traits that can be developed and should be there in Round 5 or Round 6.
That's worth the roll of the dice as Cleveland tries to find their answer for this critical position.