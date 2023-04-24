6 low-key options for Cleveland Browns that are flying under the radar in the draft
Browns low-key option No. 4: Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
There's not a player in this class that did more for their draft stock than Zack Kuntz did during the NFL Scouting Combine. A former Penn State Nittany Lion, he transferred to Old Dominion in 2021 and was able to see much more playing time.
He had 692 yards and five touchdowns that season but was injured after just five games in 2022. Thankfully, he was able to get healthy in time to blow up every drill at the Combine.
Kuntz finished near the top of every single drill for tight ends and had an insane 40-inch vertical — remember, he's 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds. He also ran a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash, recorded 23 bench reps, and went 10-foot-8 on his broad jump.
As for his RAS (Relative Athletic Score), Kuntz came in at a perfect 10.0, making him the highest-rated tight end since 1987.
As impressive as all that is, he's more than just an athletic freak. Kuntz showed smooth route running skills and soft hands as well during the combine and stood out in one of the more stacked classes in recent memory.
The one question that remains is how he will do making the jump from the Sun Belt Conference. For Cleveland, this wouldn't be a huge issue since they can ease him in behind David Njoku and Jordan Akins. They can allow him to take his time and might have a superstar on their hands if they play it right.