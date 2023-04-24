6 low-key options for Cleveland Browns that are flying under the radar in the draft
Browns low-key option No. 2: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
With Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin added this offseason, the Browns could very well go into the 2023 campaign and feel great about their receiving corps. But that's not likely to happen.
Considering how many injuries they've seen in recent years as well as their desire to throw the ball closer to 40 times per game, they're likely to go for more depth. That being said, it should be expected that they wait until later in the draft to bring in someone to compete for a roster spot at wideout.
One possible target is Michigan State's Jayden Reed, who was coached by members of Cleveland's staff during the Senior Bowl and apparently stood out during the week.
Reed actually saw his receiving numbers drop dramatically in 2022 as he went from 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns on 59 receptions to 636 yards and five touchdowns on just four fewer catches during his senior campaign.
Even with that dip, he continued to show off solid route running skills and has good hands. He's not overly fast but he's still a pretty explosive player who also has experience as a return man.
He recorded 841 yards on kickoff returns during his time at Western Michigan and Michigan State but it was as a punt returner where he made his mark. Reed finished with 581 yards and three touchdowns in that role. This versatility could help him make an NFL roster and the Browns would love to have some depth on special teams considering their issues with health in recent years.