6 low-key options for Cleveland Browns that are flying under the radar in the draft
Browns low-key option No. 1: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
Right now, it seems as though quarterback would be the last thing Cleveland would be looking at heading into the NFL Draft. But that hasn't been the case.
So far, they've brought in several prospects for a visit including Jake Haener from Fresno State, Dorian Thompson-Robinson from UCLA, and Clayton Tune from Houston.
Of those three, Tune seems to be getting the least amount of attention and it's likely due to his school. For years, Houston has seen quarterbacks put up some impressive numbers only to be overlooked. And while Tune has had his share of visits, he's not being seen as much more than a late-round flier.
That probably shouldn't be the case since he's a very accurate passer and even has an NFL build at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. On top of that, he's incredibly athletic and while he showed that off at the Combine, we should have already known given some of his highlight-reel plays for the Cougars.
Cleveland is pretty much set at quarterback with Deshaun Watson as the starter and Josh Dobbs as the No. 2 option. They even like Kellen Mond who spent all of the 2022 campaign as their QB3 and has the inside track to that job this year as well.
Having said that, they seem to like the idea of grooming a younger signal-caller and Tune has as much upside as any prospect they'll find on Day 3.