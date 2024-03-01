6 offensive players Browns should monitor at the NFL Scouting Combine
Which players should the Cleveland Browns target on offense at the Scouting Combine?
By Mac Blank
5. Xavier Worthy - Jr. WR Texas
20 yrs old
Unofficial measurements
6’1, 172
It's no secret the Browns need wide receiver help on offense. In 2023 in terms of receiving it was a two-man show for the Browns, with Amari Cooper and Tight End David Njoku being the only real threats to opposing defenses.
The Browns don’t just need any wide receiver help, they need someone who can take the top off of a defense to create space for the rest of the offense. Cooper has done great in the deep threat role, but with age and injuries, you simply can’t solely rely on him. Xavier Worthy is one of those explosive wide receivers.
In spurts, he flashed last year with a 1,000-yard season and five TDs, as well as a TD in the punt return game where he averaged 16.9 yards per return. It will be interesting to see how fast he truly is, but people will be watching closely to how well he does in the “gauntlet” catching drill.
Last year Worthy only caught 63% of his targets and had a very low 23.8% contested catch rate. If he displays consistent sure hands this week, he’ll rise on a lot of teams' draft boards.
4. Roman Wilson — Sr. WR Michigan
22 yrs old
Unofficial measurements
6'0, 190lbs
Roman Wilson is the perfect example of “the box scores don’t tell the whole truth.” At Michigan, Wilson was the top receiving threat, but playing in a run-first offense led to him only having 67 targets for the entire 2023 season in 15 games.
This is staggering considering the other top receivers in his class and even in his projected draft position have on average 40-50 more targets. To Wilson’s credit, he truly maximized his on his low target count averaging a solid 16.4 yards per catch and 12 TDs. His 12 TDs ranked 9th in all the NCAA and was only 2 short of top WR prospect Marvin Harrison Jr, who had 47 more targets than Wilson.
Wilson is a big play threat who was in the elite percentile for yards per route run (2.68) and drop rate (2%). His sure hands will be on full display this weekend with the wide receiver drills and a sub 4.4 second 40-yard dash time could solidify himself as a 2nd round talent.