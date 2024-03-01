6 offensive players Browns should monitor at the NFL Scouting Combine
Which players should the Cleveland Browns target on offense at the Scouting Combine?
By Mac Blank
1. Cade Stover — Sr TE Ohio State
23 years old
Unofficial measurements
6’4, 251
It might seem odd to tell Browns fans to watch for possible tight-end prospects this weekend due to the breakout year of David Njoku, but the Browns truly have no real answer to depth behind him. Harrison Bryant has yet to be re-signed and Jordan Atkins hasn’t shown enough to warrant a big role in this offense next year.
Cleveland fans who watch the Buckeyes on Saturdays should already be familiar with Cade Stover. A big frame tight end with above-average athleticism and a play style that suggests he might be bigger than his 6’4, 250-pound size. For a position that requires that sometimes his hand be in the turf, he can get downfield.
Last year he averaged 14 yards per catch and his 2.04 yards per route run is in the elite percentile, beating out several wide receivers in this draft class. What really sticks out is his hands. Stover didn’t record a single drop and his 60% contested catch rate shows he doesn’t shy from hauling in catches while in traffic.
It will of course be interesting to see how fast he is and how well he changes direction but his ability to go up and high point the football has suggested he will do well testing in the vertical.