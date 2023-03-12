6 wide receivers the Cleveland Browns reportedly have their sights on
The Cleveland Browns know they need help at wide receiver and they're being linked to these six pending free agents
Heading into this offseason, it was clear the Cleveland Browns needed more depth at wide receiver and they've made it a priority to fix this receiving corps. The good news is, they have two solid options with Amari Cooper and Donovon Peoples-Jones but behind them, there are more questions than answers.
That's why it's been common to see Cleveland mentioned as an "interested team" whenever a wideout is mentioned. Here, we look at six players who have been said to be on their radar.
6 WRs the Cleveland Browns reportedly have their sights on
6. Mecole Hardman
A former second-round pick out of Georgia in 2019, Mecole Hardman joined the Kansas City Chiefs with a lot of promise. He was a speedster that ran his 40-yard dash in the low 4.3s, which was an exciting prospect to add to an already dangerous offense led by Patrick Mahomes.
Hardman didn't disappoint early on, with more than 500 yards and 10 total touchdowns in his first two seasons. Then ahead of his third year, he went out and showed that he's not only still a speedster but that he actually got faster as he hit a 4.22 in the 40-yard dash while racing some of the fastest players in the NFL.
This past season, Hardman was really expected to take off when Kansas City traded Tyreek Hill to Miami. That never happened though as he suited up for just eight games and had 297 yards and four touchdowns.
He returned for the playoffs but was again out as his team won the Super Bowl. As frustrating as it undoubtably was for him to deal with those injuries, Hardman will still get a lot of attention in the offseasson due to his speed and ability as a return man. Cleveland is one of the teams expected to make a play, since he can offer up the speed they hoped Anthony Schwartz would bring, without the constant drops.