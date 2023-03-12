6 wide receivers the Cleveland Browns reportedly have their sights on
4. DJ Chark
While Adam Thielen won't add a speed element to the offense, D.J. Chark certainly would.
When the LSU product was coming into the NFL in 2018, he was an intriguing prospect. He had an insane mix of size and speed, measuring 6-foot-3 and 199 pounds while hitting a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash.
He was still considered a work in process but showed enough talent to land in Round 2 with the Jaguars. They were patient as he had just 14 receptions for 174 yards as a rookie but then took off in year two.
That was when he had 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns. From there, he continued to impress and while injuries ruined his final season, he still had 147 catches for 2,042 yards with 15 touchdowns in four years for Jacksonville. He was also able to pull in some impressive receptions in tight coverage, which was a concern coming into the league.
Last year, Chark wound up with the Detroit Lions and while injuries were again an issue, he still recorded 30 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns. His 16.7 yards per reception average was impressive and will surely get him plenty of looks this offseason, even with the durability concerns.
Cleveland is expected to kick the tires but they might be wise to avoid making a play here. Chark as a player offers absolutely everything they need in their offense but with their constant issues with injuries, it would make sense to avoid another player that might not be able to suit up every week.