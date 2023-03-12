6 wide receivers the Cleveland Browns reportedly have their sights on
3. Odell Beckham, Jr.
When the Cleveland Browns released Odell Beckham, Jr. during the 2021 season, it felt as though a reunion would never be possible. But then when Baker Mayfield was gone in 2022, the rumor mill starterd swirling.
Clearly, the issue must have been Baker Mayfield and Beckham could also be thankful to Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry for allowing him to get a fresh start — which proved to be very beneficial for him.
OBJ, who went on to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams following his release, tore his ACL in that title game. It was the second time in as many seasons he suffered the injury and while he's been rehabbing since then, there were reports that he would have no problem playing with Deshaun Watson as his quarterback.
Of course, it wasn't all bad in Cleveland for Beckham. Sure, most was, but he did have over 1,000 yards in 2019. He also had three touchdowns in a win over the Dallas Cowboys, including a sensational 50-yard run that ended all hopes of a comeback.
Now set for 2023, Beckham is ready to return to the field. He recently held a private workout in Arizona and 11 teams were in attendance. One of those was Cleveland, who seems to be considering a potential reunion. It's hard to tell how genuine their interest is but sending representatives to watch him run routes isn't just smoke screen.