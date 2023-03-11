Odell Beckham returning to the Browns would certainly raise some eyebrows
Odell Beckham Jr. just had a free agency workout and several teams attended the event including the Cleveland Browns whom he once played for. Would they really consider bringing him back?
An old name resurfaced for the Cleveland Browns on Friday when news came out that free agent wide receiver Odell, Beckham, Jr. had a private workout in Arizona and several NFL teams were there to watch the events. Included in those teams were the Browns.
As we all surely remember, Beckham played with Cleveland for three seasons before he was released midway through the 2021 campaign. He quickly then signed with the Los Angeles Rams where he went on to win a Super Bowl.
The fact that Cleveland attended this tryout with this former three-time Pro Bowler suggests that Beckham’s abrupt release from the team back in 2021 maybe wasn’t necessarily all about him as it was about the disconnect he had with Baker Mayfield, who was struggling with his game then as he tried unsuccessfully to play through a season-long shoulder injury.
During that 2021 season, Beckham and former teammate Jarvis Landry were expressing their disappointment in how the year was panning out. There were obviously underlying problems and where they exactly stemmed from, we may never know.
Back to the present, the Browns are looking at all of their options as the free agency market opens next week. The team has Deshaun Watson under center now and he's attracting the attention of many players across the league who want to play with the standout quarterback. Cleveland needs another wide receiver or two, and they will be looking thoroughly at the free agents this next week including players like wide receivers Adam Thielen and Mecole Hardman.
It would certainly be a reversal of intent if the Browns did indeed try to sign Beckham again. The NFL is certainly all about business, and despite Cleveland cutting him in the past, they could now just as easily resign him.
OBJ tore his ACL for a second time during the Rams Super Bowl win and has been recovering from that surgery ever since. If Cleveland, or any team, signs him and he plays as he has in the past it’s definitely a win, but there is that risk because of the severity of the injury as well as his history.
Beckham will sign with someone and if it were with the Browns it wouldn't be a shock but considering how crazy everything seemed to be two years ago when he left the team abruptly it would certainly draw some raised eyebrows. I don't think if Mayfield had a private workout for NFL teams today that Cleveland would be knocking down the door to get there.
For Cleveland, now is the time to win and win big as they have Watson running the show. Bringing Beckham back to the team would certainly add to the show and hopefully, one that led to a Super Bowl.