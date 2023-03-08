3 Cleveland Browns dream targets in 2023 free agency
Here are 3 free agents the Cleveland Browns can target in the 2023 offseason as they look to get back into the AFC North race
Since Andrew Berry took over as the general manager of the Cleveland Browns, he's earned a reputation as one of the most aggresive GMs in the game. He's gone for big free agents while also pursuing blockbuster trades.
Even so, the team has yet to truly break through. Berry knows they're close though, which is why the Browns are expected to target several players in free agency this offseason — despite salary cap concerns.
Here, we look at three players that would not only be affordable but would fill huge needs for Cleveland.
3. Julian Love, Free Safety
Drafted in Round 4 out of Notre Dame, Julian Love spent the first three seasons of his career moving between safety and cornerback for the New York Giants. In 2022, he was allowed to stick with safety for the most part and had nearly 600 snaps in deep coverage as the free safety according to Pro Football Focus.
The analytical site was also very complimentary of his coverage, ranking him as the 26th-highest safety in coverage.
That might not sound like a lot but considering how porous the Browns were in 2022 at covering the deep ball, it would be a massive upgrade. And it wouldn't break the bank to sign Love, the way it would should they go after someone such as Jessie Bates.
Love wouldn't bring the same overall skillset Bates has but he had 124 tackles, five pass defenses, and two picks in 2022. That would be a dream for Cleveland after the struggles they have had at the position.