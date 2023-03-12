6 wide receivers the Cleveland Browns reportedly have their sights on
1. Elijah Moore
Like Brandin Cooks, Elijah Moore isn't set for free agency and would need to be added via trade. It's common knowledge around the league that Moore has been unhappy with his usage and now, the New York Jets are apparently willing to shop the No. 34 overall selection from the 2021 NFL Draft.
Considered a borderline first-round talent out of Ole Miss, Moore was called an "ultra-competetive slot target" by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com and said he's a fearless player who performs better than his size suggests.
"Ultra-competitive slot target with the talent and mindset to handle a heavy amount of targets and shine in the process. He's not very big, but he's stronger than his measurables might suggest and he's shown a fearlessness to make the catch despite impending punishment. Moore has the short-area quickness to snap off crisp routes underneath for separation and the play speed to challenge over the top as well as work the deep middle. He has soft, sure hands and above-average ball skills with a great feel for spatial awareness to hit the sweet spots when working against zone"- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
In two seasons with New York, Moore has been good with 80 receptions for 984 yards and six touchdowns. But he wants to get more opportunities, even if that means heading elsewhere.
Moore is the player who might fit what Cleveland needs better than any other listed. He's just 5-10 and 178 pounds but would be perfect in the slot while Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones handled the boundaries.
He's also just 22 years of age and has two more years on his rookie deal, meaning he's the most affordable player as well.