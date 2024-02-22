7-round Browns mock draft: Explosive wideout, stout run defender address major needs
The Cleveland Browns fortify their offense and defense with this 7-round Browns mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
Round 3, Pick 85: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
Back on the clock at No. 85, the Browns wind up with another high-value selection with Braden Fiske still being available. The 6-foot-5, 297-pounder has proven to be a strong run defender who had a remarkable career at Western Michigan. As a redshirt senior, Fiske spent his final campaign at Florida State and continued to hold his own.
In 2023, he had 43 tackles with nine going for a loss. He was also impactful in the passing game with six sacks.
On the Browns defensive line, he could quickly find a home as a 3-tech who can hold up against the run and pass. With Maurice Hurst, Jordan Elliott, and Shelby Harris all set for free agency, Cleveland will most likely need to add depth to the position. Landing Fiske at this spot feels like a home run.
Round 5, Pick 135: Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville
The first pick in the fifth round belongs to the Browns and they use it in this mock to bring in Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo. After spending four years at Wisconsin where he was unable to see the field much, Guerendo transferred to Louisville and had a successful season.
Guerendo, who stands 6-1 and 225, racked up 810 yards with 11 touchdowns. He averaged 6.1 yards per attempt and had 543 yards after contact — which is something the Browns offense lacked without Nick Chubb this past season.