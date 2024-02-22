7-round Browns mock draft: Explosive wideout, stout run defender address major needs
The Cleveland Browns fortify their offense and defense with this 7-round Browns mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
Round 5, Pick 155: Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
With Harrison Bryant set for free agency, the Browns could be looking for another tight end to fill out their depth chart. With the presence of David Njoku, who had a massive season in 2023, they’re not going to be desperate for a starting-caliber player. Instead, they can wait until Day 3 which is where they land FSU tight end Jaheim Bell.
At 6-3 and 239 pounds, Bell is on the slighter size for a tight end but he does possess excellent athleticism. He’s also better at blocking than he gets credit for.
Bell spent three years at South Carolina and had 497 yards as a sophomore. Expectations were high after that but he finished with just 231 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He was utilized in the ground game, however, with 261 yards and three touchdowns.
Looking to improve his stock, Bell went to Florida State for his final season and had 503 yards receiving. The talent is there and he could be a great developmental prospect behind Njoku.
Round 6, Pick 205: Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
In need of linebacker help — especially with Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, and Jacob Phillips all hitting free agency — Cleveland adds Jaylan Ford from Texas. The 6-2, 221-pound linebacker had more than 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons.
Ford is much better in run defense than he is in coverage but the Browns should have no problem finding a role for him.