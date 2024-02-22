7-round Browns mock draft: Explosive wideout, stout run defender address major needs
The Cleveland Browns fortify their offense and defense with this 7-round Browns mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
Round 6, Pick 208: Donovan Jennings, OT, USF
It won’t be popular waiting this long for an offensive tackle but it might be how the real draft plays out. We saw in 2023 that this front office had more faith in their backup running backs than the fans did. After months of mock drafts adding a back, the Browns didn’t take anyone at the position.
That could be the case with offensive tackles. With Jed Wills struggling on the left side, there are expectations that a new blindside protector will be on the way. The problem is that the Browns picked up. The fifth-year option on Wills’ contract. That means he has a fully guaranteed deal and is likely going to be the starter once again.
They do at least get some depth with the selection of Donovan Jennings from USF. Listed at 6-5 and 333 pounds, Jennings has the size to hold up in the NFL and spent the majority of his collegiate career playing left tackle. He’s far better in pass coverage than the run game but that’s where this team needs improvement.
Round 7, Pick 228: Marcellas Dial, CB, South Carolina
With their final pick in this mock, the Browns land South Carolina cornerback Marcellas Dial. The 6-0, 190-pound redshirt freshman showed a lot of improvement this past season, especially in man coverage.
Also strong in run support, Dial mostly played on the outside for Carolina but could be an option in the slot. Wherever they use him, he has some traits to work with and that’s all you can ask for in a seventh-round pick.