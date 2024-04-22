7-round mock draft: Browns survive cardinal sin in draft day trade
The Browns make a deal with the devil in latest 7-round mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
Round 3, Pick 93: Dominick Puni, OT, Kansas
There's a chance the Browns listen to offers throughout the night and this time, they take the deal — even though it will lead to frustration in the fan base.
Cleveland sends their third-round pick (No. 85) to the Baltimore Ravens for their third (No. 93) as well as a fourth-round selection (No. 130). It's considered a cardinal sin to trade within the division but the Ravens will find a way to get what they want. At least in this scenario, the Browns take a pick from them.
With the 93rd pick, Cleveland adds Dominick Puni, who would have been our target at 85 anyway. Cleveland has a strong need for offensive line help and Puni played left guard and left tackle for the Jayhawks. The Browns would prefer he play tackle and will spend 2024 preparing him to replace Jedrick Wills the following season.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Puni was excellent against the run. He's showcased his power on many occasions and improved drastically from 2022 to 2023. Despite playing better at tackle than guard, analysts want to move him inside.
Cleveland will allow him to prove he can perform at left tackle before making him switch to guard. If he continues to develop as he did last year, they could wind up being thrilled with that decision.