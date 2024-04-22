7-round mock draft: Browns survive cardinal sin in draft day trade
The Browns make a deal with the devil in latest 7-round mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
Round 6, Pick 206: Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall
With Nick Chubb still recovering from his knee injury, the Browns are expected to feature a heavy dose of D'Onte Foreman and Jerome Ford early in the season. They also have Nyheim Hines and Pierre Strong, Jr. — who each have special teams value as returners. What they don't have, is a long-term answer.
Chubb will turn 29 this December and now has two serious knee injuries in his rearview. He will also be a free agent in 2025 as will Foreman and Hines. Ford was given the reins in 2023 and while he did fine overall, he's best served working in a committee. All of that being said, Cleveland adds another name to the mix in Rasheen Ali from Marshall.
Ali is electric and had 3,338 yards from scrimmage with 42 touchdowns in his career. He's proven to be capable not only as a runner but also in the passing game. The problem is that he's also dealt with multiple injuries including a bicep tear suffered at the Senior Bowl. He could be a risky selection but it's worth the gamble at No. 26.
Round 7, Pick 227: Ryan Watts, CB, Texas
It's going to be hard for Andrew Berry to wait this long to draft a corner — and if a good one slides into Round 2, don't be shocked if he pulls the trigger. That's not how this mock falls though as they wait until Round 7, where they land Ryan Watts.
The Texas product is 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds and is better suited for man coverage than he is zone. He's also a strong run defender who spent time playing in the box during his career.