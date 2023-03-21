7 worst free agent signings for the Cleveland Browns in the last decade
Browns worst signing No. 6: Jadeveon Clowney, 2022
This one is a little different than the others since Jadeveon Clowney originally signed with the Browns on a one-year deal in 2021. That season, it looked to be a great move for both parties.
Clowney was coming off an injury-shortened 2020 campaign where he had just 19 tackles and no sacks with the Tennessee Titans. He then put up 37 tackles and nine sacks for Cleveland and was easily the best starter they had opposite Myles Garrett in his career.
Then in the following offseason, Clowney did what he always does — waited forever to find a new team. He eventually agreed to another one-year deal with the Browns but like the first contract, this included some void years. That means basically Clowney is no longer under contract but he counts against the salary cap for 2023 and 2024.
That's fine if you get the Clowney we saw in 2021 but when he was re-signed for the 2022 campaign, he came back as a different player. He made nearly no noise, finishing with 28 tackles and just two sacks. He also had only 12 pressures, which was only one more than he had during the eight-game campaign he had with the Titans.
Making matters worse, he slammed Garrett and the coaching staff on his way out ensuring they'll be paying him the next two seasons to be anywhere else.