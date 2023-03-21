7 worst free agent signings for the Cleveland Browns in the last decade
Browns worst signing No. 5: Ben Tate, Running Back, 2014
Right on the cusp of our 10-year mark, we have the Ben Tate signing that took place in 2014. A former second-round pick for the Houston Texans, Tate broke his ankle in the preseason of his rookie campaign which kept him from making his debut until 2011.
When he came back, the depth chart looked much different. No longer were the Texans expecting Tate to be their workhorse since a former undrafted running back from Tennessee went off the prior season. Arian Foster led the NFL in rushing yardage in 2010 with 1,616 and added 16 touchdowns as well.
Tate still managed to gain 942 yards that year and following a slow sophomore campaign, he managed to gain another 771 yards with four touchdowns.
This led to the Browns bringing him in on a two-year, $7 million deal — and 10 years ago, that was a decent amount for a running back.
Things started out well for Tate as he had 124 yards in Week 4 against Tennessee and 78 yards with two touchdowns in a Week 5 win over the Steelers. But then, his carries started to drop off.
He grew frustrated with his usage as the Browns were employing a three-back committee. Isaiah Crowell and Terrance West were also getting plenty of opportunities and before long, Tate forced his way out. He then played for Minnesota and finally Pittsburgh, signing with them for the playoffs. That would be it for him though as he wasn't signed in 2015 and never played in the NFL again.