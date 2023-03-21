7 worst free agent signings for the Cleveland Browns in the last decade
Browns worst signing No. 4: Austin Hooper, Tight End, 2020
The season prior to signing John Johnson III, Cleveland added Austin Hooper formerly of the Atlanta Falcons. Following a breakout campaign in 2019, Hooper secured a four-year deal worth $44 million which was the highest for a tight end at that time.
Hooper was expected to be a security blanket for Baker Mayfield, who was also up-and-coming at that time. That's not what ended up happening as Hooper struggled in Cleveland's offense.
He wound up with just 46 receptions for 435 yards with four touchdowns. But it was his low 9.5 yards per reception that really stood out as a problem. And in year two, it only got worse.
Hooper averaged just 9.1 yards per catch in 2021, bringing in 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns. That was enough for Cleveland to admit their mistake as they gave David Njoku a massive extension to keep him around as TE1 and let Hooper go.
He wound up spending the 2022 campaign with the Tennessee Titans as the Browns turned to Njoku and Harrison Bryant. Njoku didn't disappoint but Bryant was less than stellar. Interestingly enough, Njoku was the odd man out when Hooper was signed and Bryant was drafted in 2020 but he's about to be the last man standing.