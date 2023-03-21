7 worst free agent signings for the Cleveland Browns in the last decade
Browns worst signing No. 3: Robert Griffin III, Quarterback, 2016
When Robert Griffin III entered the 2021 NFL Draft, there were those who thought he should be taken over Andrew Luck. That was quite the compliment since Luck was considered the most pro-ready quarterback since Peyton Manning.
While that was true, RG3 was just electric. He had a cannon for an arm and was deadly when he took off and ran. He finished his career at Baylor with 10,366 yards passing and 78 touchdowns as well as adding 2,254 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground.
He ended up going second to Washington and was phenomenal as a rookie. He led his team to the postseason and won the NFL Rookie of the Year award. But then, a knee injury derailed everything.
Griffin never recovered fully and seemed hesitant to rely on his legs. Without that threat, he became a non-factor in Washington, lost job to Kirk Cousins, and wasn't re-signed ahead of the 2016 season.
That's when Cleveland came rushing in. Still stuck in quarterback purgatory, they thought they found their man as Hue Jackson, the head coach at the time, made some absurd comment about feeling "the earth move" when he watched Griffin throw.
Griffin was signed to a two-year deal and as was often the case in Washington, he was hurt for the majority of the time he was with the Browns. He ended up making just five starts, going 1-4 while completing less than 60 percent of his passing attempts. He was released after that season and resurfaced in 2018 to back up Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.