AFC North GM Power Rankings: Browns are in good hands with Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry is one of the best GMs in the NFL but the AFC North has some severe competition
By Randy Gurzi
Head coaches and players get the love and credit when things go right and the anger when they go wrong. But as Cleveland Browns fans are well aware, much of the success — or lack thereof — for an NFL team begins with the general manager.
John Dorsey helped the Browns become relevant again as he held the title from late 2017 through 2019. He was replaced by Andrew Berry who still holds the job and has been fantastic — even if not perfect.
The main issue he faces is the fact that the AFC North is an incredibly tough division. To help illustrate that, we take a deep dive into the men calling the shots with this AFC North general manager power ranking.
4. Duke Tobin, Cincinnati Bengals (de facto GM)
Cincinnati is one of the few teams that doesn't have a general manager — or at least no one with that title. The one who makes the majority of the decisions, however, is Duke Tobin. He's often referred to as the GM in Cincy but his technical title is director of player personnel.
Tobin has held that title since 1999, making him one of the longest-running executives. The Bengals went through a long stretch of futility under his watch but with Mike Brown often being cited as one of the cheapest — and worst — owners in the NFL, it makes sense that he wouldn't want to make any changes.
That doesn't mean Tobin hasn't had some successes. He did land Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, even taking a huge gamble by selecting Chase over Penei Sewell. But the main reason for their success is Joe Burrow — who almost anyone would have selected.
Cincinnati still comes in last in these AFC GM Power Rankings, due in large part to their inability to fix their offensive line and help keep Burrow healthy. Tobin is fine but hasn't done anything to set himself apart in this tough division.