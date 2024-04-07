AFC North GM Power Rankings: Browns are in good hands with Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry is one of the best GMs in the NFL but the AFC North has some severe competition
By Randy Gurzi
3. Omar Khan, Pittsburgh Steelers
As impressive as it has been for Duke Tobin to be in the same position since 1999, the Pittsburgh Steelers have someone running the show with nearly as much experience with the organization. Omar Khan started his career with the New Orleans Saints in 1997 but was hired as the football administration coordinator by Pittsburgh in 2001.
He was hired by Kevin Colbert, who was the director of football operations from 2000 through 2010. Colbert then took over as the GM until 2022 — and had the vice president title as well when he stepped down. Khan worked his way through the ranks under Colbert and was the vice president of football and business administration from 2016 until 2022.
He was promoted to GM when Colbert departed and has been figuring things out. He missed on the Kenny Pickett selection in the 2022 NFL Draft but made up for it with George Pickens in Round 2. In 2023, he was better as he added Broderick Jones, Joey Porter, Jr., Keeanu Benton, and Darnell Washington.
The jury is still out but Khan can gain a lot of respect if the offseason additions of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields pan out. He also gets extra credit for moving on from Pickett — admitting mistakes is a strong suit for GMs and not one we see often.