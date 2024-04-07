AFC North GM Power Rankings: Browns are in good hands with Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry is one of the best GMs in the NFL but the AFC North has some severe competition
By Randy Gurzi
1. Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens
As good as Andrew Berry is, he's still No. 2 in the AFC North. That's not a knock on Berry, by any means, but it's just the fact that the Baltimore Ravens are in the same division.
For years, Cleveland fans had to deal with Ozzie Newsome as the GM — which was beyond frustrating. A player they loved who went with the organization when they moved to Baltimore was now the enemy. And he was one of the best GMs from 2002 through 2018.
When he finally retired, the reins were turned over to Eric DeCosta, who had been with the team since 1996. He worked his way up from player personnel assistant to the assistant GM before succeeding Newsome — and he's been just as good in the role as his former boss.
While his first couple of drafts had some misses, he knocked the 2022 class out of the park with Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum, Travis Jones, and Isaiah Likely. In 2023, he added Zay Flowers in Round 1 and watched him put up 858 yards.
Throw in the fact that they signed Derrick Henry this offseason and it makes it even tougher to argue against the work DeCosta has done. But we still don't have to like it.