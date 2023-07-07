AFC North offensive lines ranked from worst to best in 2023
• The Cincinnati Bengals have ground to cover
• Interior linemen are the key for the Cleveland Browns
• The AFC North has some impressive play on the O-line
By Randy Gurzi
Even in a pass-happy NFL, the AFC North is known for having games that come down to the battle at the line of scrimmage. The Cleveland Browns understand this, which is why they've given out some sizable contracts to players such as Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, and most recently, Ethan Pocic.
They're not the only team in the North that's paid this type of attention to the O-line either. Here, we look at all four teams and rank the play of their offensive line from worst to first.
4. Cincinnati Bengals
Orlando Brown
Cordell Volson
Ted Karras
Alex Cappa
Jonah Williams
Average PFF Grade: 64.56
Average PFF Rank: 36.2
For the past few seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals have been trying to fix their porous offensive line. They selected Jonah Williams out of Alabama in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft but he has yet to live up to expectations. He moves to the right side this year after another player didn't live up to the hype — La'el Collins.
Collins was one of three free agents signed last offseason as the former Dallas Cowboys lineman was joined by Alex Kappa and Ted Karras. Cappa finished 22nd in the NFL according to PFF and Karras was 15th. They were good, but not great — but they were also the best they had.
This year, their hopes all lie in Orlando Brown, Jr. A former Baltimore Raven, Brown returns to the AFC North and could be a problem for the rivals to deal with. Cincinnati already had a potent offense with a bad offensive line and Brown is a legit left tackle who could make things much easier.
Having said that, they still lie in the basement in the North, until they prove otherwise.