AFC North offensive lines ranked from worst to best in 2023
• The Cincinnati Bengals have ground to cover
• Interior linemen are the key for the Cleveland Browns
• The AFC North has some impressive play on the O-line
By Randy Gurzi
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
Broderick Jones
Isaac Seumalo
Mason Cole
James Daniels
Chukwuma Okorafor
Average PFF Grade: 66.8
Average PFF Rank: 26.5
Like the Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had issues with their offensive line in recent years. During the final few seasons of Ben Roethlisberger's career, he masked some of the deficiencies by throwing the ball nearly as quickly as he received the snap. Now with Kenny Pickett, he needs a little more time to process and read the defense.
Pittsburgh understood this and made a couple of moves this year to address the line. The first was to sign former Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year deal worth $24 million. He will take over at left guard and lining up next to him is rookie Broderick Jones — the No. 14 overall pick out of Georgia.
They join a couple of players who were signed in 2022, Mason Cole and James Daniels. Cole, who was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft spent two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals followed by a year with the Vikings. He then signed a three-year contract with the Steelers in 2022.
Also signing a three-year deal in 2022 was James Daniels, a second-round pick also in 2018. Daniels, a standout center at Iowa, played both guard and center for the Chicago Bears but is manning right guard for the Steelers.
Lastly, they have Chukwuma Okorafor at right tackle who is the weak link of the line. Another 2018 draft pick, Okorafor was a third-rounder out of Western Michigan. He's done enough for the Steelers to give him a questionable three-year extension and has still never finished above 60th according to PFF.
Right now, this line is improving but is still closer to the Bengals than the Browns and Ravens — who are neck and neck.