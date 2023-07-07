AFC North offensive lines ranked from worst to best in 2023
• The Cincinnati Bengals have ground to cover
• Interior linemen are the key for the Cleveland Browns
• The AFC North has some impressive play on the O-line
By Randy Gurzi
1. Baltimore Ravens
Ronnie Stanley
Ben Cleveland
Tyler Linderbaum
Kevin Zeitler
Morgan Moses
Average PFF Grade: 72.5
Average PFF Rank: 19.4
As good as the Cleveland Browns are, they're slightly edged out by the Baltimore Ravens. It was a tough call since the Browns were technically ranked higher in terms of overall grade but the positional strength was greater for the Ravens.
On top of that, the Browns are very strong in the middle of the line but have some questions outside. Baltimore, on the other hand, doesn't really have a glaring hole.
In the middle of the line, they have two top-10 players. Tyler Linderbaum was sixth overall at center with a 74.6. Next to him is Kevin Zeitler, who was with the Bengals from 2012 through 2016 and the Browns from 2017 through 2018. Now in his third season with the Ravens, Zeitler is 33 but hasn't lost a step.
At left guard, Ben Cleveland should get the call. A third-round pick in 2021, he will have to beat out Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and John Simpson, but he's the superior player.
The one question is Ronnie Stanley and that's only due to injury. There was a time Stanley was the No. 2 tackle in the NFL — earning the ranking in 2019. But since then, injuries have slowed him and he was 37th this past season. He was, however, 10th in the league in pass protection and appears to finally be healthy.
If he remains on the field and plays the way he's expected, they should be the No. 1 team in the AFC North. But don't be surprised if the Browns surpass them this season if anyone slips in Baltimore.