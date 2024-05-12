AFC North positional rankings: How the Browns stack up following the NFL Draft
Offensive Tackle
1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Cleveland Browns
3. Baltimore Ravens
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
Here we have the "Browns" No. 1 and "The Browns" No. 2. On paper, it is hard to pick against the Bengals with Orlando and Trent Brown. While Orlando struggled last season, Trent, who the team signed this offseason, was a top-11 tackle according to Pro Football Focus. The team also drafted former Georgia Bulldog giant, Amarius Mims, in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, providing them another piece with high upside that could come in and play, if needed.
Cleveland comes in second on the back of their right tackle position. While Jedrick Wills Jr. has been very average at left tackle throughout his time in Cleveland, Dawand Jones, with his breakout rookie season, is the x-factor. If Jack Conklin can come back healthy, I am confident that the Browns can find a combination that will provide a high level of play for the team, even after the departure of vaunted offensive line coach Bill Callahan.
The Ravens may have the single-best offensive tackle in the AFC North with Ronnie Stanley, but a lot rides on the play they get from the right side. Whether their right tackle is versatile veteran Patrick Mekari, 2022 fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele, or rookie second-rounder Roger Rosengarten, the production is still uncertain, but they do have a high ceiling with the potential they have on the roster.
The same goes for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a ton of promise and upside at both tackle spots with back-to-back first-round picks Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, but we will need to see how it plays out before they can move up the board.
Guard
1. Cleveland Browns
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Cincinnati Bengals
4. Baltimore Ravens
Even as they age, and with the team potentially looking towards a future without at least one of them, the tandem of Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller leads by a landslide at guard in the division. Bringing in third-round pick Zak Zinter as depth and a future option just adds to an already impressive room.
The Steelers have a couple of solid veterans of their own with Isaac Semaulo and James Daniels, which place them second in the rankings. Alex Cappa was solid at right guard for the Bengals last season but Cordell Volson slated to start on the left side brings them down a bit. The Ravens are set to rely on, essentially, a red-shirt rookie in Andrew Voorhees at left guard this season, with Ben Cleveland rounding out a lackluster guard duo in Baltimore.
Center
1. Baltimore Ravens
2. Cleveland Browns
3. Cincinnati Bengals
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
While the Ravens come in last at guard, they have the best center in the AFC North. Tyler Linderbaum was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Iowa and was a top-10 center in the NFL last season.
Ethan Pocic has been a great addition for the Browns and keeps them towards the top of the position, while Ted Karras is a reliable veteran for the Bengals, keeping them afloat as well. For the Steelers, they will likely roll out second-round rookie, Zach Frazier, to start the 2024 NFL season. While I like Frazier and what he could bring to the table, the theme continues when it comes to the Steelers: uncertainty.