AFC North Power Rankings: Browns, Ravens, and Bengals making playoff push
• Steelers in a free fall
• Browning has Bengals on a glow-up
• Browns control their own destiny
• Baltimore keeps rolling
It's inarguable that the Cleveland Browns play in the most competitive division in the entire NFL. With four games left to go, the AFC North is the only division where all four teams have a winning record. Juxtapose that with the NFC South which doesn't have a single team currently sitting at above .500.
Three of the four teams in the AFC North were able to come away with victories in Week 14, with the one lonely outlier being the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, if the playoffs were to start today the Steelers would be a part of it along with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. The Cincinnati Bengals would be on the outside looking in, even though their record puts them in a six-way tie, but they do not hold any tiebreakers.
AFC North power rankings heading into week 15
No. 4: Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
While it's true that the Steelers would be in the playoffs if they started today, the way things are trending that statement won't hold up for long. The Steelers are coming off back-to-back home losses against teams that only had two wins entering the contest. Needless to say, Steeler Nation is not handling the recent skid well.
With Kenny Pickett injured, the team has turned to Mitchell Trubisky to lead the Steelers’ offense. One game in with Trubisky at the helm and Steelers fans were already chanting for Mason Rudolph. The wheels appear to be coming off the Steelers season and if Mike Tomlin cannot get them back on track quickly it will be an interesting offseason in Pittsburgh.