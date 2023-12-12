AFC North Power Rankings: Browns, Ravens, and Bengals making playoff push
• Steelers in a free fall
• Browning has Bengals on a glow-up
• Browns control their own destiny
• Baltimore keeps rolling
No. 3: Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)
The Cincinnati Bengals recent glow-up with Jake Browning at quarterback is something that this writer didn't have on his bingo card. During their recent two-game winning streak, Browning has thrown for 629 yards with three touchdowns and only one interception while completing just over 80% of his passes. Those are not just numbers that a team can win with, those are numbers that a team can thrive with.
As stated previously, the Bengals sit at 7-6 but find themselves in the fifth spot of a six-team log jam. With no tiebreakers to elevate them, they'll need to do some heavy lifting over the final four games to climb their way into the playoffs. All four of Cincinnati’s remaining opponents currently have winning records.
However, there's not an un-winnable game on their schedule. With the sliding Minnesota Vikings up next, Cincinnati could easily find themselves on a three-game winning streak heading into their game with a free-falling Steelers squad in Week 16. Then, the Bengals finish up with a road trip to Kansas City and then wrap up the regular season by playing the Cleveland Browns in front of their home fans. As long as Browning does not turn back into a pumpkin, there is a path to the postseason for Cincinnati.