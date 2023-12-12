AFC North Power Rankings: Browns, Ravens, and Bengals making playoff push
• Steelers in a free fall
• Browning has Bengals on a glow-up
• Browns control their own destiny
• Baltimore keeps rolling
No. 2: Cleveland Browns (8-5)
The Cleveland Browns 2023 campaign can be summed up in three words: injuries and overcoming adversity. There hasn't been a more snakebitten team in the NFL in terms of season-ending injuries. With Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin, Deshaun Watson, Dawand Jones, Rodney McLeod, and Jakeem Grant all being placed on season-ending injured reserve, it would be logical the Browns should not be super competitive this season.
However, the Browns sit at 8-5 and are currently in the driver seat of the AFC wildcard race. Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry should receive some credit for holding this team together with super glue and duct tape. In the Browns eight wins, four different quarterbacks have led the team to victory. But it is the final Browns quarterback to earn a win in 2023 that has the fanbase excited.
Joe Flacco was plucked from his couch three weeks ago, and this past Sunday the former rival quarterback threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns in a Browns victory over a tough Jacksonville team. But it is not just the Jacksonville win that fans should be excited about. The Browns have a 6-3 record against teams that are above .500 and have wins against four teams that currently occupy playoff spots in the AFC, including the top seed in each conference. If they just continue to handle their business, they could make some noise in the postseason.