AFC North Power Rankings: Browns, Ravens, and Bengals making playoff push
• Steelers in a free fall
• Browning has Bengals on a glow-up
• Browns control their own destiny
• Baltimore keeps rolling
No. 1: Baltimore Ravens (10-3)
The Baltimore Ravens just continue to win. Since dropping a game to the Browns in mid-November, the Ravens have ripped off three straight wins, including their walk-off punt return in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams in week 14. In fact, the loss to Cleveland is their only defeat in their past eight games.
Baltimore’s 10-3 record currently has them sitting as the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Although, the Ravens have a tough row ahead in the final four weeks of the season. The Ravens next three games are against the current division leaders. With back-to-back road games against Jacksonville and then their NFC top seed counterparts, the San Francisco 49ers, followed by a home game with the current number two seed in the AFC, the Miami Dolphins.
That three-game stretch is truly a murderer’s row for any NFL franchise. But it is also the type of stretch that could battle harden the Ravens before heading into the postseason. As it always has been, the key to Baltimore’s success, be it in the regular season or playoffs, rides on the health of Lamar Jackson. The former NFL MVP was unable to finish the regular season in Baltimore’s previous two campaigns. As long as Jackson is able to remain healthy, Baltimore is a legit Super Bowl contender.