AFC North Power Rankings: Cleveland Browns fight back, Steelers own the basement
Despite a win by the Ravens, the Cleveland Browns are in the AFC North race. As for the Steelers, they own the basement at this point.
By Randy Gurzi
Week 15 is in the books and the Cleveland Browns pulled off another win — this time in dramatic fashion. In a tight contest against the Chicago Bears, the Browns were able to shake off three turnovers and a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure win No. 9.
They're now in second place in the division and are continuing to hold their own in our weekly AFC North Power Rankings. All four teams again enter this week without a losing record although only one of the three failed to get a win this past weekend. With all that being said, let's dive in and check out the latest rankings in the league's toughest division.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7)
Just how bad have things gotten for the Pittsburgh Steelers? They're not only sitting in fourth place in the AFC North but they just made an announcement no fanbase would want to hear — after three losses in a row, two with Mitchell Trubisky as the starter, the Steelers are turning to Mason Rudolph.
Trubisky struggled mightily in place of an injured Kenny Pickett and fans were starting to call for Rudolph. The former Oklahoma State signal-caller came in during their latest loss and managed a whole three yards on 2-of-3 passing. Now, fans will get their wish with Rudolph taking over full-time.
In his career, he's 5-4-1 as the starter and his numbers aren't terrible. Rudolph has completed 61.5 percent of his attempts for 16 touchdowns and 11 picks. However, much of that came in 2019 when he was 5-3 with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Since then, he's been an issue for the Steelers when called upon.
Pittsburgh is still 7-7 but firmly in control of last place in the AFC North. That's a testament to how tough this division really is. They still have a shot at making the playoffs but with their current free-fall and the fact that Rudolph is taking over, there's not much to get excited about in the Steel City.