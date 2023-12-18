AFC North Power Rankings: Cleveland Browns fight back, Steelers own the basement
Despite a win by the Ravens, the Cleveland Browns are in the AFC North race. As for the Steelers, they own the basement at this point.
By Randy Gurzi
3. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)
Saturday games have been making their way to our televisions which is typical during this time of year. One of those contests included the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Minnesota Vikings. This one featured even more backup quarterback play as Jake Browning made his fourth career start in place of Joe Burrow.
The Vikings are also without their starter after losing Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles. Josh Dobbs had taken over but he's been struggling as of late and that meant another former Cleveland backup got the call — Nick Mullens. The journeyman did his best to keep Minnesota in the game as he threw for 303 yards with two touchdowns.
Browning, on the other side of the field, had 324 yards with a couple of touchdowns. He also led his offense on a six-play, 47-yard drive in overtime to set up a 29-yarder from Evan McPherson. That kick improved the Bengals to 8-6 on the year with Browning going 3-1 as their starter. They're still firmly in the playoff picture, currently holding the No. 5 seed right behind the Browns.
Next up for them is a road trip to Pittsburgh where they can put one of their rivals on the wrong side of .500. After that, they have a tough outing against Kansas City and then close out the season at home against the Browns. Those final two games will be tough, so they'll surely be doing all they can to try and knock off Pittsburgh, which could be enough to lock up a Wild Card spot.