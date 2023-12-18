AFC North Power Rankings: Cleveland Browns fight back, Steelers own the basement
Despite a win by the Ravens, the Cleveland Browns are in the AFC North race. As for the Steelers, they own the basement at this point.
By Randy Gurzi
1. Baltimore Ravens (11-3)
No matter how well the Browns and Bengals are playing with backup quarterbacks, they have been unable to catch the Baltimore Ravens. This franchise continues to play well and even when it seems their offseason plans were all over the place, they still come out and put up one win after another.
This past weekend, they were featured on Sunday Night Football as they headed to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Baltimore made it look easy with a 23-7 win. Lamar Jackson threw for just 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception but he also had 97 yards on the ground.
Baltimore might not be dealing with losses under center the way the rest of the AFC North has been but they're without Mark Andrews — who is their best weapon in the passing game. In his absence, Isaiah Likely has stepped up and added 70 yards and a touchdown this weekend.
They were also hit with another loss during the win with running back Keaton Mitchell suffering a knee injury. As tough as that loss will be, this is still the most well-rounded team in the division. They're also the only one to still have their franchise quarterback healthy.
The Ravens are now 6-1 on the road and head to San Francisco for Week 16. They then finish the year with a two-game homestand against the Dolphins and Ravens. They're currently the No. 1 seed in the conference and a win over Miami could all but lock up that spot.