AFC North Power Rankings: Cleveland Browns hold their ground, still chasing Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens remain on top while the Cleveland Browns look to separate themselves from the other 5-3 teams in the AFC North
1. Baltimore Ravens (7-2)
Baltimore is not just the best team in the ultra-competitive AFC North, but the Ravens have a legitimate claim that they are the most complete team in the entire NFL through the first half of the season. The Ravens employ a master class level of complimentary football.
While the Ravens are tied for the second best record in the NFL, they lead the NFL in point differential with a staggering 115 points on the plus side of the ledger. To put their 115 plus point differential in context, it is 35 points more than the next best team in that category. Point blank, once the Ravens start rolling downhill on opponents there is literally no stopping them.
It's all three phases that are chipping in on Baltimore’s mid-season dominance too. The Ravens’ defense is leading the NFL in points allowed giving up a meager 13.8 points per game. On offense, the Ravens lead the league in rush yards per game, are sixth in scoring, and Lamar Jackson is once again the front runner for NFL MVP. And even with kicker Justin Tucker having a subpar year by his standards, Baltimore has the most accurate kicker in NFL history in their back pocket as a trump card.
Until someone proves otherwise, the Ravens are the clear favorites to win the NFL’s most competitive division. That is good and bad news for the Browns. The good news for the Browns is that they get their opportunity to prove they belong in that discussion when they travel to Baltimore for their Week 10 showdown with the Ravens. The bad news is, they have to play Baltimore next.