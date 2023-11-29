AFC North power rankings: Cleveland Browns slip from the top spot
No. 3: Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)
Don’t look now but the Pittsburgh Steelers offense finally showed a pulse in 2023. After firing their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, the Steelers finally cracked 400 yards of total offense for the first time in 58 straight games. However, it should be noted that this sudden explosion of offense only yielded a meager 16 points against a hapless Bengals squad.
But it is undeniable that the vibes surrounding the Steelers after firing Canada are trending upwards. If the Steelers can find a way to get 20-plus points out of their offense on a weekly basis they are going to find themselves as a double-digit win team with a playoff spot awaiting them in the second week of January. Given their upcoming schedule, the Steelers and their fans should be optimistic about their opportunity over the final six games of the season.
Of their remaining six contests, the Steelers only face three teams that currently have winning records: the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, and the Baltimore Ravens. Only one of those teams, the Colts, is battling for a wildcard spot in the AFC. So, as per usual, Pittsburgh should once again be playing meaningful football all the way until week 17.