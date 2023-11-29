AFC North power rankings: Cleveland Browns slip from the top spot
• Bengals in the basement
• Browns and Steelers battle it out
• Ravens have a bird's-eye view
No. 1: Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
Since the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Browns in Week 10, it has been business as usual for the leaders of the AFC North. The Ravens dispatched both the Bengals and Chargers in back-to-back games, and now they are heading into their bye week with a 9-3 record. Their ability to keep the train on the tracks and keep it rolling is what puts them back in the top spot in this power ranking.
Given the season ending injuries to Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow, which both came at the hands of Baltimore, the Ravens are the only AFC North team with a true franchise quarterback still standing. As long as Jackson is the Ravens’ trigger man and their defense is intact, Baltimore is going to be a tough out for any opponent.
With a two-game lead, it's difficult to imagine either the Browns or the Steelers being able to make up that ground in the regular season. Add in the fact that now the Ravens get a week to rest up before their final five games to end the season, and things are lining up nicely for Baltimore. However, the Ravens final four games are all against teams that are currently in the playoff picture: Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and then the aforementioned Steelers.