Cleveland Browns news: Week 10 proves this team never quits
This Cleveland Browns team might not be perfect but they don't know how to quit, which is how they pulled off the comeback win in Week 10
By Randy Gurzi
Heading into Week 10, the Cleveland Browns had a daunting task ahead of them. They were hitting the road to take on the 7-2 Baltimore Ravens, a team that upset them 28-3 in Week 4. They didn't have Deshaun Watson in that loss and while he was back on Sunday, they still knew they would have to dig deep to get the win.
That's what happened as Cleveland fought back in a game that started out with the home team up 14-0. Throughout the game, the Ravens continued to boast a two-score lead, even going up 31-17 in the fourth quarter. Despite that, they kept fighting and in the end, walked out with a 33-31 win.
Cleveland is now 6-3 and the Ravens fell to 7-3. The incredibly tight AFC North continues to be a tight race and some separation can take place in Week 11 as Baltimore and Cincinnati will face off while the Browns host the Steelers. This coming week will be tough bit this team proved they don't quit and shouldn't be counted out. That's one of the theme's in today's news round up.
Cleveland Browns news
Browns DE Myles Garrett accomplishes feat only 6 others have done in NFL history — Camryn Justice, News 5 Cleveland
"With Garrett over 10 sacks on the season, he joins just six other players to have double-digit sacks in six consecutive seasons in NFL History—Reggie White, John Randle, DeMarcus Ware, Jared Allen, Bruce Smith and Lawrence Taylor. What really sets Garrett apart is the fact he's the only active player to have such a stat."
Browns Twitter reacts to come-from-behind victory vs. Ravens — Jacob Roach, Browns Wire
"It was another great day from defensive end Myles Garrett who made multiple big plays in the first half, including back-to-back sacks to push the Ravens out of field goal range. They were down by two scores multiple times in this game, and they never gave up and fought their way back into the game until they finally took the lead as time expired."
'We never quit' – Deshaun Watson speaks on Browns resilience after comeback win over Ravens
After the Browns pulled off the win, Deshaun Watson spoke to the media on the field. He stated that this team never quits, which is an accurate description. Injuries to key players, including Watson for several games, haven't stopped them from going 6-3. This week, they showed that resolved once again, coming back from 14 points down in the fourth quarter.
David Njoku is Cleveland Browns unsung hero from Week 10 — DPD
In a game such as this, it's easy to focus on those who scored touchdowns — such as Kareem Hunt, Elijah Moore, or Greg Newsome. It's also easy to look at Dustin Hopkins, who drilled the game-winner. But we also need to throw some praise on David Njoku, who had one of his best games of the season.
Mike Ford destroys Lamar Jackson, gives Cleveland Browns some life — DPD
Just before the end of the first half, the Browns had a shot to put some points on the board thanks to Mike Ford. Known for hsi work on special teams, Ford was on the field more due to the injury to Denzel Ward. He made the most of that opportunity as he delievred a curshing hit on Lamar Jackson, which drew the ire of the entire Baltimore offense. He then picked off the very next pass, helping the defense stay confident against the Ravens.