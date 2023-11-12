Browns vs. Ravens live stream: How to watch Week 10 of the NFL season
The Cleveland Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens for the second time this year. Here's all the information you need to catch the Week 10 showdown.
By Randy Gurzi
As fate would have it, Deshaun Watson is finally healthy and starting for the Cleveland Browns but he's losing players around him. In their win over the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland lost Jedrick Wills who is going to be out at least six weeks. They also saw Dawand Jones continue to deal with nagging injuries and now he will be out in Week 10.
That means the Browns will head into Baltimore to face the 7-2 Ravens with backups at both left tackle and right tackle. James Hudson III is expected to handle the duties on the right — in place of Jones who was already taking over for Jack Conklin. Newly signed Geron Christian is slated to play left tackle.
Baltimore already has 35 sacks on the season with Justin Madubuike leading the way with 7.5. That's not ideal for the Browns, who are down to their fourth and fifth options at tackle. As worrisome as this can be, Cleveland is fortunate to have Watson, a quarterback known for escaping pressure. They also have one of the best offensive line coaches in the game in Bill Callahan, who might be able to work his magic to get through this one.
How this line performs could go a long way toward deciding this game. For Cleveland, a loss wouldn't end their season, since they would still be 5-4 but it could spell the end of their AFC North chances. Not only would the Ravens be 8-2 with a win, but they would have two victories over the Browns. That's why this game means so much to the road team.
Cleveland Browns vs. Ravens game information
The start time is 1:00 PM on Sunday, which has been typical for the Browns. They'll be heading to Baltimore to finish the series with the AFC North leaders and a win could be huge for the road team. Here's all the information needed to see if they can pull off the upset.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 12
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Baltimore, MD
Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV