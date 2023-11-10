Cleveland Browns Week 10 injury report: Key starter ruled out against Baltimore
The Cleveland Browns are already without one starter on the offensive line and another has been ruled out ahead of their Week 10 meeting with Baltimore
By Randy Gurzi
This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns are going to head to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the biggest game of the season thus far. At 5-3, the Browns are in a three-way tie with Cincinnati and Pittsburgh with the 7-2 Ravens ahead of them all. A win on the road could help them gain some ground while giving Cleveland a much-needed second win in the AFC North.
It was never going to be an easy game for the Browns as the Ravens have always been a thorn in their side. Now, the task seems more daunting with the news that they will be without another starter in Week 10. Right tackle Dawand Jones has been fighting through a knee and shoulder injury and will have to miss this weekend's game.
Jones, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State, has been spectacular this season and will be sorely missed. The Browns have been leaning on him after losing Jack Conklin in Week 1. They're also without starting left tackle Jedrick Wills, who was placed on the IR with a knee injury suffered in Week 9.
With both starters out, Cleveland is expected to play James Hudson on the right side and Geron Christian on the left. Hudson, another fourth-round pick, is in his third season out of Cincinnati and has seven career starts. Christian was a third-round pick from Louisville in 2018 — for the Washington Commanders — and recently signed with the Browns practice squad.
Christian has been in the league for six years now and was with the Kansas City Chiefs for most of the 2022 campaign. He was released in January, meaning he wasn't on the roster when they won the Super Bowl. He does have 16 starts and 49 appearances, so experience won't be an issue.
In addition to both tackles being out, the Browns won't have David Bell or Marquise Goodwin, leaving them thin at wide receiver as well. The Ravens enter this one fairly healthy with no one ruled out but they do have several players questionable. Here's the full injury report for each team, courtesy of the Cleveland Browns official website.
Cleveland Browns injuries:
OUT:
Dawand Jones, OT, Knee/Shoulder
David Bell, WR, Knee
Marquise Goodwin, WR, Concussion
QUESTIONABLE:
Greg Newsome II, CB, Groin
Pierre Strong, RB, Hamstring
Baltimore Ravens injuries:
QUESTIONABLE:
Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Illness
Marlon Humphrey, CB, Hamstring
Keaton Mitchell, RB, Hamstring
Morgan Moses, OT, Shoulder