Cleveland Browns suddenly have a lot of experience on their practice squad
Shortly after the NFL Trade Deadline passed, the Cleveland Browns added three players to their practice squad with a lot of experience in the league
By Randy Gurzi
Unfortunately, injuries have been a major theme for the Cleveland Browns this season. The one that's gotten the most attention has been the shoulder injury suffered by Deshaun Watson.
Cleveland's $230 million quarterback has been essentially out of the lineup since Week 4, although he did return to throw five passes in their Week 7 win over Indianapolis. That's far from the only one that's impacted the team though.
Nick Chubb was lost for the season as was Jack Conklin. They've also seen Jerome Ford injure his ankle and are unsure of the status of Dawand Jones and Greg Newsome II in Week 9. As if that wasn't enough, Jedrick Wills is also banged up.
With all those injuries, as well as the decision to trade Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions at the deadline, Cleveland went out and added three players to their practice squad who have a lot of experience.
The biggest name happens to be Kenyan Drake, a former third-round pick from Alabama. Drake was a starter for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and 2020 but has also spent time with Miami, Las Vegas, and Baltimore. This year, he spent the preseason with the Indianapolis Colts before re-joining the Ravens, who released him on Oct. 17.
In his career, Drake has 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground and 1,655 yards and eight more touchdowns on 218 receptions.
Another former Raven was also signed as James Proche comes in to help fill the hole left following DPJ's departure. Proche was a sixth-round pick in 2020, the same year DPJ was taken in Round 6, and has 25 receptions for 278 yards in 43 career games.
There's also Geron Christian, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive tackle who has 16 career starts in 49 games. He's spent time with Washington, Kansas City, and has had two stints with the Houston Texans.
In addition to these veterans, Cleveland also added second-year player Leroy Watson to the active roster. Watson, who was with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad in 2022, was on the 49ers practice squad before being poached by the Browns.