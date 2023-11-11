Browns vs. Ravens odds and prediction for Week 10
The Cleveland Browns head to Baltimore looking to even up their series with the Ravens. Here's a look at their odds as well as a final score prediction.
By Randy Gurzi
The AFC North is tight this season with the Cleveland Browns tied with Cincinnati and Pittsburgh at 5-3 each. Ahead of them is the Baltimore Ravens, who come into Week 10 with a record of 7-2. One of those wins came in Cleveland when Dorian Thompson-Robinson made his first — and so far only — NFL start.
Week 10 brings us a rematch and the Browns should have a better chance this week with Deshaun Watson back under center. Watson has faced the Ravens three times in his career but only once with Cleveland although he did lead them to a 13-3 win. Having said that, the series is still 13-36 all-time in favor of Baltimore.
Cleveland looks to put another check mark in the win column there while also avenging their earlier loss. They should feel good about their chances given the showing they had in Week 9 as well as the fact that they're now 4-1 with Watson starting. Let's now check out what their odds are in this one while also offering our own prediction.
Cleveland Browns vs. Ravens odds Week 10
Baltimore won easily in Week 4 and they now enter this one as -6.5 favorites at home. Cleveland has a moneyline of +235 and the Ravens are at-290. The over/under is just 38.5, meaning the oddsmakers expect these two defenses to make life tough on one another.
Cleveland Browns vs. Ravens Week 10 prediction
This one is going to be tough. Baltimore is second in the NFL in yards surrendered behind only the Browns. Cleveland is third in points defensively while Baltimore is ahead of them at No. 1 overall. That's why the low over/under does make sense.
Cleveland does have a lot of confidence in this one after their huge win in Week 9 but so do the Ravens. They just beat the Seattle Seahawks 37-3 to notch their seventh win. But this doesn't mean they can't be defeated.
Baltimore lost early in the season to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime — a team the Browns knocked off with P.J. Walker. Their second loss was to the Steelers by a score of 17-10 and while Cleveland lost to them as well, they gave that ane away with turnovers. Speaking of turnovers, they had a lot when DTR started against the Ravens in Week 4, which surely didn't help the outcome.
With Watson under center, they've shown improvement in that category. He had no turnovers in Week 9 and as long as that remains the case, they should stand a chance in this one. That's why this prediction has them on top, thanks to a last-second Dustin Hopkins field goal.
Final score prediction: Browns 19, Ravens 16