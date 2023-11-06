These insane stats prove how dominant the Browns were in Week 9 win
In Week 9, the Cleveland Browns were dominant and there are some numbers that show just how easily they hanlded the Arizona Cardinals
By Randy Gurzi
What a difference a week makes. This time one week ago, the Cleveland Browns were reeling after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Sitting at 4-3, they were still in good shape but the loss — as well as Deshaun Watson's lingering shoulder injury — had a dark cloud over the team.
Then in Week 9, they hosted the Arizona Cardinals and sent them home with their heads hanging low due to a 27-0 beatdown.
Anyone who watched the game could tell it was a complete blowout but Doc Louallen of the team's official website has a collection of some insane numbers from Sunday's win that highlights just how dominant they were. They can all be found in his piece but the most outstanding stats include the following:
Cleveland had 11 tackles for a loss
The defense deflected eight passes
Arizona had just 58 total yards
Deshaun Watson had a QBR of 107.5 compared to 20.8 for Clayton Tune
There were no turnovers by the offense, which was a first this season
On defense, Dalvin Tomlinson led the way with three sacks, which is more than he had in each of the past two seasons. In all, they had seven sacks on Clayton Tune including one from Shelby Harris that caused a fumble. That fumble was recovered by Myles Garrett, who also had a sack.
Offensively, Watson shook off a slow start to light up the box score in the second half. He finished with 219 yards and two touchdowns while adding 22 yards on the ground. His favorite target was Amari Cooper, who had 139 yards and a touchdown. David Njoku added another touchdown with 26 yards on four catches.
Cleveland will now get ready to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. They have a huge opportunity to move up in the standings and this win was exactly what they needed in order to build confidence.