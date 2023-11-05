Kevin Stefanski has an impressive stat Browns fans should love
By Randy Gurzi
Since returning to the NFL in 1999, the Cleveland Browns have struggled to put up wins. They've had just three winning seasons since then and are now 132-261-1 — including their win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
That was the 31st win for head coach Kevin Stefanski, who is now 31-27 in his career. That means he's the only non-interim head coach since 1999 to hold a winning record in Cleveland. Only Gregg Williams (5-3), the interim in 2018 when Hue Jackson was fired, joins him with a winning record overall.
While Stefanski is far from a perfect coach, he has brought stability to the franchise. He also knows how to bounce back following a loss. He proved that when they shut out the Cardinals in Week 9, which improved Stefanski's record after a loss to 19-7 all-time.
Some might not think that's a huge deal but it really is. For a club that was 1-31 in 2016 and 2017 combined, this is huge. Not only have they been competitive for the past four-plus seasons but this record means they've done a good job of avoiding long losing streaks.
Browns have been benefiting from Jim Schwartz in a big way
Kevin Stefanski has been a scapegoat when things have gone wrong this season but he's proven to be a solid coach in the NFL. Having said that, he and the rest of the staff are benefiting from the addition of Jim Schwartz in a hue way.
The veteran defensive coordinator has been the best hire of the offseason and led a defense that limited Arizona to just 58 yards.
Schwartz gets a lot of credit for that, as he should, but so should Stefanski. For years, he was being blamed when Joe Woods struggled with the mantra "The head coach oversees it all" serving as proof that the defensive failures were on him. By that token, he should be given credit when the defense is working — as it is now.