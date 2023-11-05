Amari Cooper, Denzel Ward both excite Browns fans with impressive catches
Amari Cooper helped the Browns get on the board and Denzel Ward got them the ball right back with a beautiful pick
By Randy Gurzi
Throughout the week, there was one word being thrown around the building in Berea was "zip." Everyone wanted to know if Deshaun Watson had any zip on his throws as he was set to return in Week 9 for the Cleveland Browns.
Following a couple of series where he seemed hesitant to take a shot, Watson finally dialed up a deep shot and hit Amari Cooper in stride for a 59-yard gain.
The play was a season-long for Cooper and moved the ball to the Arizona 13. The offense stalled and had to settle for a field goal but still took a 3-0 lead early in the second when Dustin Hopkins knocked in a 30-yard field goal.
The Browns defense, which had already been lights out, then answered by getting the ball right back for his team.
Rookie quarterback Clayton Tune had just been given a fresh set of downs when Jordan Elliott was hit with a 15-yard facemask penalty then threw a pass toward Marquise Brown. The pass was far from accurate and Denzel Ward was able to take it away with an acrobatic interception.
Ward, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is having the best season of his career — and that's saying something since he's been a great player for all five years he's been in the NFL.
Amari Cooper scores after the pick to build on Browns lead
Cooper then made another highlight-reel play when he was able to chase down a batted ball and hauled it in for his second touchdown of the year. That play gave the Browns a 10-0 lead in the second.
Cleveland is currently 4-3 as they've stayed in seventh place in the AFC despite the shoulder injury Watson has been dealing with. After their outing against Arizona, they will have another couple of AFC North showdowns with the Ravens and Steelers up next.