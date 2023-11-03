6 Browns most likely to make the Pro Bowl in 2023
The Cleveland Browns are nearing the halfway point with a 4-3 record which could lead to several players making the 2023 Pro Bowl
By Randy Gurzi
Despite finishing 7-10 in 2022, the Cleveland Browns had four players make the Pro Bowl. Their top two players were of course named to the All-Star Team, with Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb each making the roster for the fourth time.
The long-standing veteran of the group was Joel Bitonio, who made it for the fifth time. Cleveland’s star left guard was joined by the team’s right guard as well, with Wyatt Teller earning his first Pro Bowl.
We still have a long way to go in 2023, so things could change but now that we’re approaching the halfway point, it feels like a good time to identify the top six candidates to represent the Browns this year during the league’s all-star festivities.
6. Dustin Hopkins, K
Just ahead of the regular season opener, the Browns decided to move on from Cade York. It was a tough pill to swallow since the LSU kicker was selected with a fourth-round pick in 2022 but it had to be done. They were also fortunate enough to land an experienced and successful kicker in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers.
In exchange for a seventh-round pick, Cleveland acquired Dustin Hopkins, who just lost a competition with Cameron Dicker — who has been practically automatic since signing with the Chargers.
Since joining the Browns, Hopkins has proven to be an absolute weapon. He’s hit on 18-of-20 field goal attempts and is an impressive 7-of-7 on kicks over 50 yards. He was also honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame after setting a record with five consecutive games with a kick from beyond 50.
Kickers are often overlooked but they make the Pro Bowl too. And Hopkins has as good a shot as any — with his replacement in L.A., and of course, Justin Tucker of Baltimore, as his primary competition.