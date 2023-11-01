Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame
Dustin Hopkins set an NFL record in Week 7 and now the Cleveland Browns kicker has his jersey on display in Canton
By Randy Gurzi
When it became apparent that Cade York wasn't going to suddenly turn the corner, the Cleveland Browns decided to make a move. They sent a seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Dustin Hopkins, who had just lost a kicking competition with Cameron Dicker.
It should be noted that Dicker was 19-of-20 for the Chargers last year and is 11-of-12 in 2023, so it's not as if Hopkins lost to just anyone. He too has had plenty of success with a career field goal percentage of 85.2, and he also hit on 9-of-10 in 2022 before being shelved due to an injury.
As good as he's been, no one could have predicted the success he's had so far in Cleveland. Through seven games, Hopkins is 18-of-20 and recently set an NFL record when he made a kick from 50-yards or longer for in five consecutive games.
That streak came to an end in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks, with each of his two attempts coming from inside the 30. The good news, however, is that now that the streak is done, the Pro Football Hall of Fame knows what to put on display.
It was revealed that the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio has put Hopkins' jersey from the game against Indianapolis on display to commemorate his feat.
That day, Hopkins hit three kicks from beyond 50, with his long going for 58. He was instrumental in the Browns securing a one-point win and has given them some much-needed stability at the position.
Now, he has one more thing to celebrate, to go along with his two AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards he's earned in 2023.