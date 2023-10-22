Dustin Hopkins sets NFL record in Browns Week 7 win
Dustin Hopkins set an NFL record on Sunday and it's safe to say the Cleveland Browns wouldn't be 4-2 without him
By Randy Gurzi
A few questioned the move when the Cleveland Browns traded for Dustin Hopkins since he had just lost a kicking competition. The Browns, however, understood he was simply beaten by a promising youngster in Cameron Dicker.
The former Texas star hit 19-of-20 kicks for the Chargers in 2022 and has continued to play well this year. As for Hopkins, he was 9-of-10 last year and has also picked up where he left off as he's drilled 16-of-18 field goals this season and is one of the main reasons Cleveland won these past two one-score games.
As if his clutch kicking wasn't enough, he also set a record when he drilled his second attempt on the day, which was from 54 yards out. That made it five games in a row that he's hit a field goal from 50 yards or longer, a feat that's never been accomplished in the NFL.
He continued to hit from long range after that as he hit another from 54 as well as a 58-yard kick in the fourth quarter. In all, he was 4-of-4 in the 39-38 victory.
Dustin Hopkins could add another piece of hardware
Last week, Hopkins was awarded the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after going 4-of-5 in the win over the San Francisco 49ers. He even hit what proved to be the game-winner in the final minutes as Jake Moody wound up missing on the other side.
Cleveland has struggled for years to find their kicker and it seems Hopkins is the one they've been looking for.