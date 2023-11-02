4 Bold Predictions: Browns defense makes life tough on Cardinals in Week 9
• Special Teams stays special
• Moore and Njoku go for 6
• Clayton Tune will be under pressure
By Randy Gurzi
At 4-3, the Cleveland Browns are still alive in the playoff race despite a disheartening loss in Week 8 to the Seattle Seahawks. While that fifth win would have been nice, they know they still have everything in front of them and are now set to host a team with just one win on the season as the Arizona Cardinals are heading to Ohio.
We all know by now there are no guarantees in sports (just as the 49ers who expected to beat Cleveland, or the Cowboys who expected to beat the Cardinals) but this feels like a game the Browns should win. They have the advantage in all three phases of the game and it looks as though Clayton Tune is set to make his first NFL start after Josh Dobbs was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the NFL trade deadline.
Securing that win would become easier for Cleveland should these four bold predictions come true.
4. Special Teams blocks a punt, scores a TD
Jim Schwartz has been getting all the attention since the Cleveland defensive coordinator has turned that side of the ball around. But he's not the only new coach who has made a huge impact. Bubba Ventrone has taken over special teams and the Browns are finally playing well in this regard.
Not only is Dustin Hopkins hitting kicks from his own backyard, but their coverage team has been doing much better than we've seen in recent years.
In this first bold prediction, Ventrone's unit makes a huge play to give his team momentum as they not only block a punt but also recover it for a touchdown.